Kalonzo openly supports dialogue over planned swearing-in as Raila turns up nose

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 20 – National Super Alliance (NASA) chiefs Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka have once again differed on the issue of dialogue even as they vow to move forward with their planned swearing-in as the ‘People’s’ President and Deputy President respectively.

Speaking at a People’s Assembly meeting cum political rally in Machakos town, Kalonzo warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against his hard-line stance on political dialogue between the two political giants in the Country.

Known for his diplomatic history, Kalonzo reaffirmed that the clock was ticking towards the planned swearing-in, calling on President Kenyatta to swallow his “political ego” and open the door to dialogue.

Siaya Senator James Orengo was of a different mind insisting there is no need for dialogue for now, saying that Kenyans decided in August of 2017 who they wanted in power.

The leaders urged Kenyans to support the opposition in the push for democracy and electoral reforms for the benefit of the future generations.

Raila Odinga, as his lieutenant Orengo, remained firm that he is ready for to be sworn-in as the People’s Assembly president come January 30, saying that the time for dialogue is long gone.

He scoffed at calls by a section of Wiper leaders who maintained that he should honour the 2017 agreement paving way for Kalonzo Musyoka to be the presidential candidate.

“Stop disturbing Kalonzo about 2022, let us finish about 2017 first. I am ready to be sworn-in alongside Kalonzo and redeem this country.” he said.

Raila was responding to calls by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana who said, “The most important thing is the inauguration of the two principals on 30th this month. But we beseech you that afterwards, you should honor your deal with Kalonzo Musyoka and the three principals should stick together,” he said.