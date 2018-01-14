Jubilee says not moving headquarters from Pangani

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – The Jubilee Party has refuted claims that it has moved from a building which houses its national headquarters near the Pangani Interchange.

The Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju dismissed the reports doing rounds on social media platforms as rumours and assured party supporters that they are there for the long haul.

“JUBILEE PARTY HQ at Pangani has neither been unbranded nor has the party vacated the building. Treat anything else as sorry busybody rumours or better pay us a visit and confirm! #TukoPamoja for the long haul!” read a tweet from the JP official.

This comes after various social media users posted a picture showing crews removing the Jubilee Party symbol which had been superimposed on the glass exterior of the eight-storey building.

The posts show Jubilee colours and logos being pulled down from the building.

Tuju affirmed that the building which was used as a nerve centre of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign for re-election has not been vacated and the party remains housed there.

The Jubilee Party Secretary-General did not however address claims that some officials had begun to vacate the building.

Among those who were stationed there were political strategists, data analysts, researchers and call centre employees who would give real-time updates to supporters and State House.