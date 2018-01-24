Jubilee MPs back in court over ouster as House committee chairs

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Four Jubilee MPs who were ousted Tuesday from their leadership positions in National Assembly departmental committees through a motion of no confidence now want elections to replace them stopped.

In the application filed Wednesday, the aggrieved lawmakers have asked the court to stop their discharge from the various committees pending disposal of their suit.

Nandi Hills MP Charles Keter and his counterparts Silas Tiren, David Bowen and James Gakuya have accused Majority Leader Aden Duale and Majority chief Whip Benjamin Washiali of moving a motion of no confidence against them despite a restraining order issued last December.

The legislators have through their advocate told judge George Odunga that the action is not only unlawful but also in bad faith given that it was done a day before the hearing of the case .

“In a contemptuous attempt to nullify the orders issued, the respondents called for a motion of no confidence against the applicants.”

“It is therefore clear and evident that the court’s dignity and authority is being questioned by the respondents who are keen on bypassing express orders of the court,” argued the advocate.

But lawyer Danson Mungatana for Duale and Washiali defended the move insisting that the motions of no confidence had “nothing to do with the current proceedings as they are not related.”

He told judge Odunga that nothing was done outside the orders granted by the court.

Duale and Washiali want the case dismissed on grounds that the court has no jurisdiction to oversight Parliaments’ affairs.