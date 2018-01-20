Jubilee backs Wiper choice Edith to succeed Nyenze as Kitui West MP

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Jubilee Party says they will support Wiper Democratic Movement nominee Edith Nyenze, the widow of the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze, in the upcoming Kitui West Constituency parliamentary by-election set for March 26.

In a statement, Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said after wide consultations within the party, they have decided against fielding a candidate in the upcoming poll.

“It is appropriate and compassionate that the widow is granted a chance by the people of Kitui West to implement the development agenda championed by her late husband who was a leader of national repute,” Tuju said in a statement to the press.

Edith Nyenze won the Wiper nomination to vie for the Kitui West parliamentary seat after she garnered 13,388 votes against Maluki Mwendwa who got 2,663 votes in the party primaries.

Francis Nyenze died in December 2017 after battling cancer for some time and was even sworn into the 12th parliament with an oxygen tank in tow.