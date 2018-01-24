Jaguar sues Nairobi county over ban on boda bodas within CBD

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has sued the City County over its decision to ban boda bodas from the Central Business District.

Under a certificate of urgency, the lawmaker has accused Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko of acting irrationally.

The MP has faulted Monday’s decision as unilateral submitting that it was reached without any consultation of key stakeholders.

The county government banned motor cyclists from ferrying passengers within the Central Business District over a rise of insecurity.

But the musician turned politician says though the rise of criminal activities is undeniable, the ban on boda bodas is reactionary.

“The move is ill-informed as the acts of some individuals, should not be visited upon the rest as this is equivalent to issuing blanket blame,” he states.

Further, Jaguar says the ban strips many individuals and families of their source of livelihood and could lead the affected motorcyclists to resort to crime for survival due to frustration.

“The acts of the respondents are curtailing the economic rights of the many citizens who rely on the ferrying of passengers on motorcycles as a source of livelihood,” he adds.

Jaguar now wants the ban quashed and Sonko prohibited from implementing the same.

Also sought is an order compelling the county government to release motorcycles they have been impounded as a result of the ban.