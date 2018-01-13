It’s time to slay corruption dragon, Mutua tells Uhuru

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Maendeleo Chap-Chap (MCC) Party Leader and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Saturday advised President Uhuru Kenyatta against including persons suspected of corruption in his yet to be fully-constituted Cabinet.

Speaking after meeting the party’s elected and nominated leaders, Mutua said the Head of State must deal decisively with government officials implicated in corruption.

“We are telling the President that he should not have mercy on these people; land grabbers, people who do deals so that government projects are inflated, people who are taking bribes such that people are dying on our roads like dogs; we want action taken and we want to see this starting now because Maendeleo Chap-Chap is a party of action,” Governor Mutua stated.

He said President Kenyatta should prioritise winning the war against graft to be part of his legacy.

Mutua observed that the country is facing a crisis of corruption and embezzlement of public funds, adding that tough decisions have to be made to tame the vice.

“We are aware that President Uhuru Kenyatta was a man under siege in his first term; he was under siege, because when you are running for re-election you have to do something we call a balancing act and we feel that he may not have been able to hit hard on the agents of corruptions because of political considerations.”

He added; “But we are now telling Uhuru Kenyatta that you now have an opportunity to establish yourself and your legacy and Kenya will never remember you unless you slay this dragon of corruption,”

The MCC Party leader further said he will be pushing for his party to be considered in the pending Cabinet and other appointments after backing the President’s re-election in last year’s poll.

“We have been able to stand with Uhuru Kenyatta from the time he was campaigning and we are still standing with him but we don’t want to be taken for granted. We want our participation and our support to also be acknowledged both by action and deed. We will ensure that our members get their right in the recruitment and appointment of Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Ambassadors and other high officials in the Uhuru Kenyatta government,” he stated.

The Governor announced the party would soon embark on a nationwide popularization campaign.