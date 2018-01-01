Israel charges Palestinian woman in viral ‘slap video’

Shares

, Jerusalem, ZZZ, Jan 1 – Israeli authorities have filed charges against a Palestinian woman after a video showing her and her cousin slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank went viral.

Nour Tamimi, 20, had on December 15 along with Ahed Tamimi, 16, accosted two soldiers in their village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers were in the yard of a home to prevent Palestinians from throwing stones at Israeli motorists nearby, according to the charges filed at the Ofer military court on Sunday.

Ahed Tamimi’s family says the incident occurred in the yard of their home.

A video shows the cousins approaching two Israeli soldiers and telling them to leave before shoving, kicking and slapping them.

Ahed Tamimi is the most aggressive of the two in the video.

The heavily armed soldiers do not respond in the face of what appears to be an attempt to provoke rather than seriously harm them.

They then move backwards after Ahed Tamimi’s mother Nariman becomes involved.

Nour Tamimi, who was arrested on December 20, was charged with aggravated assault of a soldier and disturbing soldiers carry out their duties, the indictment read.

She will appear in the Ofer court later Monday for a hearing on whether she will be held in detention until her trial begins.

Ahed Tamimi and her mother will face the same military court later Monday for a hearing, during which the prosecution could announce its intention to press charges.

Ahed Tamimi, arrested on December 19, has been lauded as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel’s 50-year occupation of the West Bank.

She has been involved in a series of previous confrontations, leading Israelis to accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.

Palestinians however say she is engaged in legitimate resistance.