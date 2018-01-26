Is newly created CAS job a case of too few Cabinet slots to share around?

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has created a new position in government, the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in all the ministries.

The Head of State made the revelation Friday when he named his much anticipated final list of the men and women who would form his Cabinet.

According to Kenyatta, the newly appointed individuals for the position would be responsible for helping the Cabinet Secretaries to better coordinate the running of affairs in their respective ministries.

The resolution to create the new position is seen to have been triggered by the huge number Kenyatta promised jobs during the campaigns and that saw him elected for his second and final term in office.

Among notable names appointed by Kenyatta to occupy the new positions include: former Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh who will work in the Ministry of Public Works, Youth and Gender Affairs.

Former Budalangi MP and once ODM Secretary General Ababu Namwamba has been rewarded too and will work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade alongside the new CS Monica Juma.

Ousted Kilifi North lawmaker Gideon Mung’aro has been named to the Ministry of Lands.

Former Kisii Senator Chris Obure and former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura will work under the Ministry Transport and Infrastructure Development and African Community and Northern corridor development respectively.

Hussein Dado has been posted to the Ministry of Devolution, Winnie Guchu in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, Nelson Gaichuhie to the Ministry of National Treasury and Planning.

During the unveiling of the list, Kenyatta stated that he will name other individuals in due time who will occupy other ministries.

Chief Administrative Secretary is an office messenger between the Cabinet Secretary & the Principal Secretary .. CS is the Minister with Executive Power & PS is the Accounting Officer … CAS, a stranger in the Constitution is a sexy name for Public Servant With No Portfolio. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) January 26, 2018