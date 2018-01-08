Inquest into baby Pendo’s death moved to February

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 8 – A public inquest seeking to establish the killers of baby Samantha Pendo will commence on February 16 when the case will be mentioned at a Kisumu Magistrate’s Court.

This comes after a file was opened at the court as ordered by the former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko.

Tobiko had also directed that senior officers in command during the incident to face disciplinary actions and further ordered for compensation of the bereaved family for emotional and physical torture experienced after the attack.

The case was to be mentioned on Monday before Chief Magistrate Julius Ng’arng’ar but was moved to February by Resident Magistrate Beryl Omollo.

The inquest was directed by the office of the DPP after investigations by police failed to bear fruit.

Baby Pendo died in August last year after she was reportedly clobbered on the head by police in her parents’ house in the sprawling Nyalenda slums in Kisumu.

The officers were quelling chaos that rocked the lakeside city after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner of the presidential election.

In the case, a total of 21 witnesses are set to testify including the baby’s parents Joseph Abaja and Lenser Achieng amongst other nine civilians including their neighbours.

All the witnesses have since recorded statements and are waiting for call up in court to shed more light on the incident.