Illegal structures along Argwings Kodhek road demolished

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – City Hall's Inspectorate Department has launched demolition of illegal structures in the county.

Led by Inspector Peter Mbaya, the team on Thursday demolished illegal car washes, shops and kiosks along Argwings Kodhek road near Yaya Centre.

“The illegal structures had encroached on roads and blocked alleys,” said Mbaya.

He warned that stern action will be taken against business operators conducting operations in undesignated areas.

Mbaya said that the operation will go on until all the illegal structures are cleared.