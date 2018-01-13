Govt starts acquiring land for Mombasa-Mariakani Road expansion

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – The National Land Commission has gazetted its intention to acquire parcels of land on behalf of the Kenya National Highways Authority to make the Mombasa-Mariakani Road a dual carriageway.

In the Gazette Notice dated January 12, NLC Chairman Muhammad Swazuri said Inquiries for hearing of claims to compensation by people interested in the land to be acquired shall be held at Changamwe Deputy Commissioners Office on February 6.

“Every person interested in the affected land is required to deliver to the National Land Commission on or before the day of inquiry land ownership documents, a written claim to compensation, copy of identity card, Personal Identification No., and bank account details. Commission Offices are in Ardhi House, 3rd Floor Room 305, Nairobi and Mombasa County Lands Registry,” read the Gazette Notice

The amended land legislation states that failure to lay claim means the Commission can take over the ownership of those pieces of land in public interest on behalf of Kenya Railways Corporation without compensation.

The Land Act allows the commission to take possession of uncultivated or pasture or arable land upon expiry of the fifteen days from the date of publication of the notice of intention to acquire.

The rehabilitation and expansion of the heavily trafficked highway forms part of Kenya’s drive to transform the 2,000km Northern Corridor into an effective tool for increasing trade and strengthening regional integration with seamless movement of exports and imports, especially to and from its landlocked neighbours.