Godec urges dialogue as NASA intensifies push for Odinga swearing-in

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 – US Ambassador Robert Godec has reiterated the need for dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga to unite the country after the tense election period.

Speaking during a meeting with Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka on Thursday, Godec said focus should now be on uniting Kenyans and not on selfish interests.

He stressed the need to address the issues that arose from the polls last year to put them to rest.

“Dialogue is very important for the progress of the country; the leaders need to come together for the sake of the future of this country,” he said.

Lusaka however stated that the proposed dialogue should be within the confines of the constitution.

“As a country we need to be united and move forward but we are also a country that respects the rule of law and any talk that should happen within the framework of our constitution and the law. It is important to note that elections are behind us and we have a President in place and he has set his agenda,” said Lusaka.

The envoy’s sentiments and that of Lusaka came as the National Super Alliance (NASA) vowed to carry on with its plan to swear-in Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the organizing committee handling the process and chaired by economist David Ndii revealed that Odinga’s swearing-in preparations are on course.

“The swearing in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka is on course and the exact details about the preparations will be unveiled soon,” said Ndii.

Attorney General Githu Muigai is however on record saying that any attempts by the Opposition to swear-in Odinga would amount to treason that which is punishable by death.

Muigai said it would be a treasonable offence to swear-in Odinga as President without him having been declared winner of an election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and in the absence of the Chief Justice.