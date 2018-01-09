Gideon Moi says not interested in Cabinet post

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has dismissed reports that he is interested in a Cabinet position in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Speaking at Parliament buildings on Tuesday after being elected unopposed as the Chairperson to the Senate ICT Committee, Senator Moi said reports circulating in the media are false and baseless saying that he remains committed towards serving his constituents.

“I have a role to serve the people of Baringo and I have a commitment that God willing God gives me the time to serve them with all my dedication in the five years that they gave me the mandate to do so,” he said.

He was also quick to deny reports that he is playing a role in the formation of Kenyatta’s Cabinet in an effort to position himself for a 2022 presidential bid.

“I was elected as the Baringo Senator to represent the interest of my constituents. I wish to categorically state that I was not involved in the formation of the President’s Cabinet and there was no politics involved whatsoever,” said Senator Moi.

The KANU Chairman reiterated that he would decline a Cabinet slot if he was to be offered one by President Kenyatta.

“I would gladly decline the offer because I have a responsibility to deliver to my people in Baringo,” he said.

Following last week’s announcement by the Head of State on the retaining of six Cabinet Secretaries and the nomination of three new others, the Baringo lawmaker has been on the spotlight after it was alleged that he might have played a role in the first Cabinet shake-up.

The reports indicated that Moi, the son to former President Daniel arap Moi, a close ally and mentor to the President Kenyatta might have had influence towards the formation of the Cabinet in a bid to strategically position himself for a 2022 presidential race.

Cabinet Secretaries Uhuru retained include Fred Matiang’i (Interior and acting Education), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Najib Balala (Tourism), James Macharia (Transport), Henry Rotich (National Treasury) and Charles Keter (Energy).

The three new faces are outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko, former Turkana Senator John Munyes and the former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani.

Kenyatta did not however specify the portfolios the three nominees would occupy.

President Kenyatta is expected to announce the remaining 13 cabinet nominees in the next couple of days.