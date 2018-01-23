Four rebel Jubilee MPs ousted from heading parliamentary committees

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Members of Parliament Alfred Keter, James Gakuya, Silas Tiren and Kangogo Bowen have been ejected as chairmen and vice-chair of their respective parliamentary committees.

This is after Jubilee MPs in the respective committees unanimously passed a vote of no confidence Tuesday to dethrone the four lawmakers who had defied their party orders to step down.

Earlier there was drama in the Labour and Social Welfare Committee after members sharply differed on how they should vote with Keter insisting that the members should vote through secret ballot.

Despite the altercations and to the disappointment of some other members Keter was dethroned and Nominated MP David Ole Sankok was elected as interim chairman to sit in the Liaison Committee panel.

Both President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were categorical that the de-whipped members had to step down so as to fill other members who would fill the regional balanace equation.

According to Parliament Standing Orders, fresh election for the four committees is to be conducted in the next seven days.