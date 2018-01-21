Families whose two infants shared incubator and later died cry foul

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 21 – Two infants have died in an incubator at a private hospital in Mavoko, Machakos County.

The duo died at Athi River Medical Hospital (Mutunguni) on Sunday morning.

One of the families that lost a child accused the hospital’s management of negligence and lack of proper facilities for emergencies.

Wycliff Mwanza claimed both the children shared a faulty incubator before they died. “The facility has got no nursery; the incubator was in a ward.”

Mwanza said their child died after it was removed from the incubator for the other who was in critical condition, to be transferred to Machakos Level Five Hospital for specialised treatment.

The hospital’s doctor-in-charge David Omega confirmed the deaths of the two infants.

“It is true we lost the two babies, both were premature; born through caesarian on Friday and Saturday respectively,” said Omega.

Omega said they did their best but lost them.