Ezra Chiloba back to work at IEBC

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba resumed work on Thursday after 45 days leave.

While confirming his return, the Commission’s Communications Manager Andrew Limo stated that “he is expected to go about his usual duties.”

Chiloba who went on leave less than a week to last year’s October 26 repeat presidential election had initially announced that he was taking a three-week break from the commission after what he termed as pressure from political players who were demanding for his resignation.

His leave from the electoral body came amid calls for his resignation from Opposition leaders who accused him of serving partisan political interests.

The CEO was also under pressure following the shock resignation of Commissioner Roselyn Akombe and the subsequent demand by the poll body’s chairman, Wafula Chebukati, for officials blamed for the nullified August 8 presidential poll to step aside.