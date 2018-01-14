Extended reporting date for new students ends Wednesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – The Ministry of Education says extension of the reporting date for Form One students ends on Wednesday.

In a circular to regional, county education coordinators as well as school principals dated January 12, Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi had allowed the extension due to a slow turnout of students, especially at the Coast.

“Due to the overwhelming turn up of students in some regions, low turnout in others especially the coast region and being considerate as not to lock out any child, the cabinet secretary has authorized the extension of the reporting deadline from Friday, January 12 to Wednesday, January 17,” Kipsang wrote.

Matiangi, who has been named CS at the Interior Ministry, had during a meeting with both security and education regional and county coordinators on Friday raised concern over the low turnout urging parents to take advantage of the rollout of free education to enlist their children in school.

“I have been looking at the numbers and they are worrying and by the way, the bulk of these schools are not boarding schools,” he observed.

“Someone should not say they don’t have money. Education is completely free in day schools,” stated Matiangi.

Those who will have successfully sought replacements, an exercise which will be conducted on Friday will be required to admit their children by January 23 according to the circular released by the education ministry.

The ministry has also published the 2018 co-curricular activities calendar, for learning institutions that fall under its purview.

Secondary school games which include basketball, hockey, rugby 15, swimming, handball, and athletics will take place between April 10 and 14, with national athletics championships for teachers’ training colleges set for April 3 to 6.

Other Secondary schools games which include football, rugby 7, and decathlon will begin on July 31 and end on August 4.

The famous National Drama Festival is scheduled to take place between April 3 and 13 whereas the training of adjudicators for the drama festival is set to take place from February 8 to 11.

The primary school ball games will run from August 6 to 9.