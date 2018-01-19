Ex Senator Gwendo arrested by EACC over Sh2.2mn theft, abuse of office

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 -Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have arrested former nominated Senator Joy Adhiambo Gwendo.

The action follows consent given by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge her for stealing, issuing bad cheques and abuse of office in respect of Sh2.2 million belonging to members of a cooperative society in Kisumu.

The offences were committed in October and December 2016 have come back to haunt The National Alliance’s (TNA) former senator who hails from Kisumu.

She is being processed for court while held at the Integrity Centre.

The former Senator doesn’t shy away from drama, a fact that has decorated her first page on Google with allegations of home wrecking and being arrested for failing alcoblow tests.