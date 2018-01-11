Ex-Nairobi County Finance Chief, 3 others freed in graft case

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Former Nairobi County Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Kiamba and three others have been acquitted over corruption related charges.

Anti-Corruption Magistrate Kennedy Bidali freed Kiamba and his co accused saying the prosecution failed to prove its case against them beyond any reasonable doubt.

Kiamba, County Secretary Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa, Regina Chepkemoi and Stephen Ogaga were facing seven counts of abuse of office and uttering false documents.

The magistrate had put them on their defence after investigating officer of EACC’s forensics and assets department gave his testimony.

The four had denied siphoning more than Sh20 million from their employer within one year over shady procurement deals.

They allegedly obtained monies fraudulently from Nairobi County’s account at Co-operative Bank between January 1 and December 31, 2014.