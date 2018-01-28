DP Ruto slams NASA plan to swear in Raila

Shares

,

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to ignore politicians who are engaging in what he termed as ‘meaningless activities’, in a veiled attack on the Opposition coalition NASA which plans to swear in Raila Odinga on Tuesday.

Ruto, who spoke at a church service in Nairobi’s Buru Buru area on Sunday, said the country spent considerable time on political activities last year, culminating to the elections in which Uhuru Kenyatta was elected president and himself as Deputy, hence the need to concentrate on development.

“We had almost a period of one year to determine who is the President, who is the governor, who is the Member of Parliament , that season is now over,” he said.

Targeted at the opposition camp NASA’s increased political activities including people’s assembly rallies, the DP called for unity in the nation so that they can deliver development to the ordinary Kenyan.

“The period we are in right now is to create jobs for millions of our young people, people to have food, to have health insurance and build houses for Kenyans, that’s the work we will do in the next five years,” he said.

He was accompanied, at the Buru Buru Redeemed church, with other Jubilee leaders–among them Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who asked authorities to take stern action against any NASA leader who attempts to swear himself in.

“As Nairobi leaders, we are working together with both Jubilee and NASA leaders. I want to urge you to ignore any sideshows,” he said.

Assuring the public that the government in place is for everybody, the DP committed that their administration will be tribe and party blind in their quest to change this country.

“I want to assure all Kenyans regardless of who they voted for or where they come from that the government led by Uhuru Kenyatta as I deputize him, we will work for every single Kenyan so that we can take our country forward,” he said.

NASA has insisted it will proceed with its plan to swear in Odinga on Tuesday, with police now warning that Uhuru Park where they plan to hold the event will be sealed off.