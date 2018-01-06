All CSs to remain in office until otherwise advised

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – All Cabinet Secretaries will remain in office until a new team is vetted, approved and sworn into office.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu on Saturday said all the CSs under instructions to continue discharging their duties.

“This is to clarify that the Cabinet Secretaries currently in office remain so, as instructed in a memorandum from the Head of Public Service in December 2017, until otherwise advised,” he said in a statement.

In appointing a new Cabinet, Esipisu says the President will be guided by merit, integrity, commitment to service and provisions of the Constitution.

The clarification come a day after President Kenyatta announced that he is retaining six of his ministers who served in his first term.

The President has already announced that he is retaining six Cabinet Secretaries in his second term among them Fred Matiangi who will take over at Interior and act in the Education docket, Henry Rotich (Treasury) and Najib Balala (Tourism).

Others who have been retained are James Macharia (Transport), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Charles Keter (Energy).

President Kenyatta is expected to name the rest of his new Cabinet in due course to fill the remaining 13 positions.