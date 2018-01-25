Court upholds Buyu’s election as Kisumu Woman Rep

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 25 – The High Court has thrown out a petition challenging the election of Kisumu Woman Representative, Rosa Buyu, terming the suit defective.

Judge Triphisa Cherere slapped the petitioner, Grace Akumu, of the Citizens Convention Party with a Sh3 million bill of costs.

Akumu had moved to court to challenge the victory of Buyu arguing that the election was marred by massive irregularities which affected the outcome.

While delivering her judgment, Cherere said the petition lacked merit and declared that Buyu was validly elected.

In her verdict, the judge agreed with the petitioner that there were some irregularities but ruled that the irregularities were committed by the petitioner.

Cherere said agents of the petitioner failed to sign some of the necessary forms at the tallying centres.

However, she said the irregularities were minimal and not capable of affecting the outcome.

Speaking to the press after the ruling, Akumu ruled out any possibility of challenging the court outcome in the Court of Appeal.

Akumu said the costs of the petition were exorbitant and she has no resources left to appeal though she is disappointed with the ruling.

Buyu, whose supporters poured into the streets of Kisumu to celebrate the court ruling, welcomed the verdict.