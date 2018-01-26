Complete list of retained, replaced and recruited Cabinet Secretaries

Today 5:42 pm (5 hours ago)
Shares
President Kenyatta concluded the business of naming his Cabinet on Friday evening/PSCU

By LABAN WANAMBISI, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday concluded the business of naming his Cabinet. Here is the complete list: 

Nominated Cabinet Secretaries

(1) Margaret Kobia – Youth and Public Service
(2) John Munyes – Petroleum and Mining
(3) Keriako Tobiko – Environment
(4) Farida Karoney – Lands
(5) Rashid Mohammed – Sports and Heritage
(6) Monica Juma – Foreign Affairs
(7) Simon Chelugui- Water and Sanitation
(8) Peter Munya – East African Community and North Corridor
(9) Ukur Yattani – CS Labour
(10) Raphael Tuju – Co-opted to Cabinet on need to need basis

Re-assigned Cabinet Secretaries

(1) Amina Mohammed – Education
(3) Mwangi Kiunjuri – CS Agriculture
(4) Eugene Wamalwa – CS Devolution

Retained Cabinet Secretaries

(1) Fred Matiangi – CS Interior
(2) Henry Rotich – National Treasury
(3) Najib Balala – Tourism
(4) Joe Mucheru – ICT
(5) James Macharia – Transport and Infrastructure
(6) Rachel Omamo – Defence
(7) Charles Keter – Energy
(8) Adan Mohammed – Industralisation

Replaced Cabinet Secretaries

(1) Judi Wakhungu

(2) Cleopa Mailu

(3) Dan Kazungu

(4) Phyllis Kandie

(5) Willy Bett

(6) Jacob Kaimenyi

(7) Hassan Wario

Shares

Latest Articles

More Stories

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed