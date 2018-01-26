Complete list of retained, replaced and recruited Cabinet Secretaries

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday concluded the business of naming his Cabinet. Here is the complete list:
Nominated Cabinet Secretaries
(1) Margaret Kobia – Youth and Public Service
(2) John Munyes – Petroleum and Mining
(3) Keriako Tobiko – Environment
(4) Farida Karoney – Lands
(5) Rashid Mohammed – Sports and Heritage
(6) Monica Juma – Foreign Affairs
(7) Simon Chelugui- Water and Sanitation
(8) Peter Munya – East African Community and North Corridor
(9) Ukur Yattani – CS Labour
(10) Raphael Tuju – Co-opted to Cabinet on need to need basis
Re-assigned Cabinet Secretaries
(1) Amina Mohammed – Education
(3) Mwangi Kiunjuri – CS Agriculture
(4) Eugene Wamalwa – CS Devolution
Retained Cabinet Secretaries
(1) Fred Matiangi – CS Interior
(2) Henry Rotich – National Treasury
(3) Najib Balala – Tourism
(4) Joe Mucheru – ICT
(5) James Macharia – Transport and Infrastructure
(6) Rachel Omamo – Defence
(7) Charles Keter – Energy
(8) Adan Mohammed – Industralisation
Replaced Cabinet Secretaries
(1) Judi Wakhungu
(2) Cleopa Mailu
(3) Dan Kazungu
(4) Phyllis Kandie
(5) Willy Bett
(6) Jacob Kaimenyi
(7) Hassan Wario