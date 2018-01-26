Complete list of retained, replaced and recruited Cabinet Secretaries

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday concluded the business of naming his Cabinet. Here is the complete list:

Nominated Cabinet Secretaries

(1) Margaret Kobia – Youth and Public Service

(2) John Munyes – Petroleum and Mining

(3) Keriako Tobiko – Environment

(4) Farida Karoney – Lands

(5) Rashid Mohammed – Sports and Heritage

(6) Monica Juma – Foreign Affairs

(7) Simon Chelugui- Water and Sanitation

(8) Peter Munya – East African Community and North Corridor

(9) Ukur Yattani – CS Labour

(10) Raphael Tuju – Co-opted to Cabinet on need to need basis

Re-assigned Cabinet Secretaries

(1) Amina Mohammed – Education

(3) Mwangi Kiunjuri – CS Agriculture

(4) Eugene Wamalwa – CS Devolution

Retained Cabinet Secretaries

(1) Fred Matiangi – CS Interior

(2) Henry Rotich – National Treasury

(3) Najib Balala – Tourism

(4) Joe Mucheru – ICT

(5) James Macharia – Transport and Infrastructure

(6) Rachel Omamo – Defence

(7) Charles Keter – Energy

(8) Adan Mohammed – Industralisation

Replaced Cabinet Secretaries

(1) Judi Wakhungu

(2) Cleopa Mailu

(3) Dan Kazungu

(4) Phyllis Kandie

(5) Willy Bett

(6) Jacob Kaimenyi

(7) Hassan Wario