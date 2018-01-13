Civilian killed, officers wounded as Shabaab ambush Lamu buses

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – One civilian was shot dead Saturday morning after suspected Al Shabaab terrorists ambushed four passenger buses heading to Malindi from Lamu at Nyongoro area between Gamba and Lango la Simba.

Interior Ministry Spokesperson Mwenda Njoka said in a statement that two police vehicles escorting the buses were damaged during the 11am incident that left some officers injured.

“There was an exchange of fire between the security team that was escorting the buses and the attackers during which one civilian was shot dead and some police officers suffered injuries,” Njoka said.

He added that police vehicles were damaged during the exchange of fire between security officers and the terrorists.

Following the attack, a contingent of security officers comprising airborne and ground troops was dispatched from a nearby Boni Operation Centre to escort rescued passengers to safety.

“Swift action by the security team ensured that the buses drove past the ambush area safely and without further casualties,” Njoka said.

An operation was still ongoing Saturday afternoon to neutralize terrorists in the area.