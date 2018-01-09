City Hall devolves garbage collection to sub-counties

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The Nairobi County Government has devolved garbage collection to the sub-county level in a bid to deal with the menace of illegal dumping and uncollected garbage.

According to the Acting Environment County Executive Mohamed Dagane, “sub-county administrators will now be responsible for garbage collection within their areas of jurisdiction.”

Dagane also said that the Anti-Dumping Unit that was based at City Hall has also been disbanded and the officers redeployed to the sub counties.

He indicated that 20 garbage collection trucks will also be under the command of the sub-county bosses, with a plan for each sub-county to have two trucks and enough manpower.

“In the medium term, the county government has rolled out a decentralisation process for all services. The 17 sub-counties will be clustered into 10 service delivery unit, each headed by a Minister of the County Government,” he stated.

He pointed out that in the meantime, all pending bills amounting to Sh56 billion are being vetted and validated before money is released.

“We appeal to our creditors to bear with us as it is necessary to verify the huge invoices received in City Hall.”