Chinese Communist Party to deepen cooperation with Jubilee

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – The Communist Party of China is keen to deepen its collaboration with the ruling Jubilee Party in order to enhance party management and democracy.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi, Chinese Communist party Deputy Director of the Policy and Research office Wang Xiaohui said the two political parties have agreed to establish collaboration mechanisms.

“We are ready to deepen collaboration mechanisms with the Jubilee Party just as we have done with the African National Congress of South Africa and the Chama cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania,” he said.

He said the amazing transformative development achieved by China has been through the culture of hard work, a path chartered by a strong political party.

The senior Central Committee member of the Chinese Communist Party, who is leading the ruling party delegation to Kenya, shared with President Kenyatta the vision of their Party by the year 2050.

He said the Chinese Communist Party would offer 20 scholarships annually to the Jubilee Party to take its members to China to learn skills on grassroots mobilization, democracy and party management.

President Kenyatta welcomed and congratulated the Chinese Communist Party senior officials for holding a successful 19th National Communist Party Congress late last year.

He said the Party’s National Congress, which has now scaled up the country’s development path up to the year 2050 is worth emulating.

Also in attendance were Jubilee Party officials who included Nelson Dzuya (Chairman), Raphael Tuju (Secretary General) and David Murathe (Deputy Chairman).