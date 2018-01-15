Champion our interests amid integration, Uhuru tells EALA lawmakers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday met Kenya’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and urged them to champion the country’s interests as they work to accelerate regional integration.

The President told the EALA MPs to forge a united front that will guarantee their success in promoting Kenya’s interests at the regional Parliament.

“Express yourselves as a united Kenya team as you represent Kenya’s interests,” said President Kenyatta at the meeting at State House, Nairobi.

President Kenyatta asked the regional MPs to ensure local political differences do not interfere with their performance while they serve in the Tanzania based assembly.

He assured the EALA MPs that he will work closely with them and will be holding quarterly meetings with them to ensure their tour of duty at the regional Parliament yields desired outcomes for the benefit of Kenyans as well as all residents of East Africa.

The Head of State affirmed his support for greater integration, saying it will benefit the whole region.

He said Kenya’s commitment to the EAC and regional integration will run hand in hand with the promotion of the nation’s own interest.

The EALA MPs included Simon Mbugua, Kennedy Kalonzo, Fatuma Ibrahim, Wanjiku Muhia, Nooru Adan, Florence Jematiah, Mpuru Aburi and Abdikadir Omar Aden.

The meeting was also attended by Majority Leader Aden Duale and Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie.