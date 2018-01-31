Bomb squad sent to Kalonzo’s home after grenade scare

Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Police were called to Musyoka’s Karen residence after he claimed that a grenade-like object was thrown there by unknown people at about 2am/CFM NEWS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Bomb Disposal Unit detectives were deployed to the Nairobi residence of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka Wednesday morning after he claimed that a grenade was hurled into the compound Tuesday night.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet confirmed the incident, saying Bomb Disposal Unit Officers were analyzing the object.

The incident came a day after Musyoka faced a backlash after he failed to show up at Uhuru Park to take an oath alongside NASA leader Raila Odinga, only to blame it later on withdrawal of his security.

Musyoka stated that he could not go to Uhuru Park because his bodyguards and police officers stationed at his residence were abruptly withdrawn.

He claimed that even his co-principals, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, were unable to attend the much publicised event because they didn’t have bodyguards.

There has been widespread speculation of a fallout in the top NASA leadership, but Musyoka insists the coalition is intact, saying he will be sworn-in at an appropriate time.

