Boinnet orders arrest of those ejecting newly posted principals

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has ordered the arrest of anyone ejecting newly posted school principals, in the wake of increased cases countrywide.

Boinnet stated that the move is unlawful and will not be tolerated.

“We will not allow people to interfere with learning in schools in the name of ejecting principals,” Boinnet told Capital FM news on telephone.

Schools affected so far are Cardinal Otunga in Kisii, Friends Kamusinga in Bungoma and St Joseph Girls Kibwezi where Makueni MCAs blocked education officials from escorting a new principal to the school on Thursday.

In schools like Kapenguria Boys, the management has ordered its immediate closure following riots by students who were opposed to the transfer of their principal James Omayo.

There has been controversy in various schools, after acting Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi ordered mass transfers that appear to have angered many, leading to law suits that are still pending in court.

In the directive, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said the de-localisation programme was aimed at promoting national integration.

Speaking during the release of KCSE test results last year, Macharia said the transfers were in line with the Code of Regulations for Teachers and the Collective Bargaining Agreements signed with their unions.

On Wednesday, KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori supported the mass transfers saying they were not unusual since they were not part of disciplinary action.

Among notable school principals affected by the transfers is Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association Chairman Kahi Indimuli.

He moved to Machakos Boys from Chavakali while Boaz Owino of Maranda High School in Siaya moves to Nyambaria High School in Nyamira.