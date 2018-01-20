Baba demands Babu be released from police custody

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – NASA leaders have demanded the immediate release of Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who was arrested over a recent incident, in Westlands and is accused of assaulting a security guard.

NASA principle Moses Wetangula terming Owino’s detention “unlawful.”

Wetangula also demanded the immediate of 10 students from the University of Nairobi who were arrested taking to the streets barricading the parklands road demanding the release of Owino.

“It’s unfortunate that we are back to the draconian rule of law, Jubilee needs to stop misusing the police by detaining Owino unlawfully,” Wetangula said.

Wetangula was accompanied by Raila Odinga and other NASA leaders to the Parklands police station where Owino is being detained.

Owino was arrested on Friday outside Parliament buildings by Flying Squad officers over claims of assault on a security guard in Westlands.

His arrest follows an incident in which a video went viral on social media showing the MP and his bodyguards roughing up security guards who declined to open a barrier for them for allegedly refusing to pay parking fees.

Police officers who spoke to Capital News beat say Babu is also under investigation for various other complaints and will be charged in court on Monday.

In September last year, the MP was also arrested minutes after he had been released on another incitement case.