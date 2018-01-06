B-Club and Space Lounge closed over noise pollution

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – B-Club and Space Lounge—the two popular nightclubs in Nairobi have been closed.

The two clubs located in Kilimani area were ordered shut on Friday night by the county government, which said, it had received numerous complaints from area residents.

“The noise was just too much,” an official at the county told Capital FM News, “The complaints were streaming in every day and we had no option but to order them shut.”

The official said the management of the two clubs had ignored numerous directives from the county government, to reduce noise pollution.

Several other high-end clubs in Nairobi are targeted for closure, according to City Hall officials instructed by the Governor Mike Sonko.