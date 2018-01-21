Athi River hospital denies culpability in death of infants

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 21 – The management at the Athi River Medical Hospital where two infants died on Sunday morning have refuted claims of negligence.

The Doctor-in-charge of the hospital David Omega said the two babies who were born through caesarian on Friday and Saturday developed complications and succumbed.

“The first baby was very small weighing 1.5 kilogrammes and had to be put in an incubator, the baby looked fine at birth but developed problems with the abdomen and eventually the baby succumbed, the second baby weighed 2.2 kgs and developed respiratory distress but was put on oxygen however the situation got worse and the baby died on the way to Machakos Level Five Hospital.”

One of the families that lost a child has accused the hospital’s management of negligence and lack of proper facilities for emergencies.

Wycliff Mwanza claims both the children shared a faulty incubator before they died. “The facility has got no nursery; the incubator was in a ward.”

Mwanza said their child died after it was removed from the incubator for the other who was in critical condition, to be transferred to Machakos Level Five Hospital for specialised treatment.

“We have two oxygen concentrators, and several oxygen cylinders, the ambulance is equipped with an oxygen cylinder which is always available so the baby who was taken to Machakos was on oxygen all the way, so there is no way we could have taken oxygen from one child and give to the other because we have adequate facilities for providing oxygen to babies,” Dr. Omega explained.