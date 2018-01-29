At least 3 dead after fire at Kijiji, Lang’ata

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – At least three people have been confirmed dead after Sunday night’s fire in Kijiji, next to Southlands estate in Lang’ata Constituency.

National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Mwachi says search and recovery teams recovered the bodies from the debris Monday morning.

The cause of the fire which is reported to have started at about 8pm Sunday night is still unknown.

Mwachi says the fire was contained at about 1am and is appealing to members of the public to exercise safety and restraint and keep off the scene as investigations are still ongoing.

The disaster management agency says about 6,000 people affected by the fire are currently sheltering at Ngei Primary in Southlands Estate.