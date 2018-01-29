Activist sues President Kenyatta over creation of Chief Administrative Secretary post

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Human rights activist Okiya Omtata has sued President Uhuru Kenyatta for “unlawfully” creating the position of Chief Administrative Secretaries in all government ministries.

In an urgent petition filed Monday, Omtatah accused President Kenyatta and the Public Service Commission of breaching the Constitution by creating a position without public participation.

Omtatah has faulted President Kenyatta’s move saying by doing so he gave no consideration to the ballooning Wage bill.

“The President has given no consideration to the costs of running the new offices given the current huge wage bill,” he states.

He now wants the decision by the head of state quashed and the Speaker of National Assembly prohibited from receiving and considering for vetting the names of persons nominated.

Omtatah has asked the court to move with speed to protect the rule of law against the President’s move to handpick Chief Administrative Secretaries without subjecting them to a merit based competitive recruitment process.

Also sought by Omtatah is a directive that all CSs must be vetted afresh on grounds that none should be transferable to President Kenyatta’s second term.

As a result, he wants the President compelled to submit all nominees to the office of Cabinet Secretary for vetting by the National Assembly irrespective of whether or not they served in his first term.

He further seeks an order compelling the PSC to announce vacancies in the office of Principle Secretary in all Government Ministries and proceed to competitively recruit and recommend those who should be appointed.