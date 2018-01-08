69-year-old woman killed in Nyakach land dispute

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 8 – A 69-year-old woman has died following a land tussle at Katuk village, North Nyakach location.

According to a local chief Jacob Onditi, the old woman and her son had been embroiled in a land boundary dispute with a neighbour.

The woman’s son last week forcefully removed a boundary erected by the neighbour.

Onditi says two sons of the neighbour on Monday travelled from Kisumu to revenge the destruction of the boundary mark.

Wielding machetes, the two sons stormed the home in a bid to attack the son of the deceased.

They found the old woman whom they beat to death.

The body was transferred to Pap Onditi Hospital mortuary.

Police have intensified the search for the suspects who fled after the incident.

In the meantime, police are holding the suspects’ father.