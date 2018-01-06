6 Cabinet Secretaries dropped, named Kenya’s envoys

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Six Cabinet Secretaries who have been dropped in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s final list have been assigned ambassadorial duties to serve in Kenya’s foreign missions.

Among those reassigned as envoys include Judi Wakhungu to France, Cleopa Mailu to be the United Nations Permanent Mission to Geneva and Dan Kazungu to Tanzania.

Others who have been reassigned are Phyllis Kandie who goes to Belgium and the European Union, Jacob Kaimenyi to the Permanent Mission to UNESCO & Paris while Willy Bett who heads off to Kenya’s High Commission in India.

The ones who have been reassigned also include Lazarus Amayo former High Commissioner of Kenya to the United Kingdom who will be reassigned to the Permanent Mission of the United Nations in New York.

Those who have been nominated will have their names forwarded to Parliament for vetting even as the President urged them to serve Kenya with dedication when they assume the new offices.