4 Jamhuri High School students face assault charges

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Four Jamhuri High School Form Four students have been charged with two counts of assault and causing bodily harm after a riot broke out on Wednesday at the institution, leaving five admitted with serious injuries.

David Kyalo, Brian Oswago, Clinton Luvago and Moses Otieno however denied assaulting Sayid Osman and Mohammed Idris who are their colleagues on January 23.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi ordered the KCSE candidates freed on a personal bond of Sh20,000 each pending trial on April 9.

Their parent’s have been directed to undertake they will attend trial by ensuring they act as their guarantors.