2 City Hall officials on forced leave after sham Lang’ata fire response

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Two City Hall officials in charge of fire and rescue services have been sent on compulsory leave after Sunday night’s poor response to the fire at Kijiji in Lang’ata, which left four people dead.

They were asked to proceed on leave with immediate effect until they are recalled to office.

“Reports reaching this office indicate that you did not carry out your duties as required of you as the officer in charge of fire and rescue services. You are therefore instructed to prepare a handover report to the County Secretary with immediate effect,” stated the letter seen by Capital FM News.

The Acting County Secretary Leboo ole Morintat said the two individuals were liable to be dismissed from service over the negligence.

Leboo stated that the two lacked direction and coordination resulting into deaths and loss of property due to mismanagement of the fire disaster.

“According to the Employment Act of 2017 an employee who wilfully neglects to perform any work which was his duty to perform, or if he carelessly and improperly performs any work from which it’s nature it was his duty under his contract to have performed carefully and properly, is liable to be summarily dismissed from service,” stated the letter.

The two officers have been asked to make any presentations they have before 14 days, failure to which the contemplated action will be taken.

There were complaints that firefighters from Nairobi County Government took long to respond to the fire incident that left 6,000 families homeless.

Reports also say fire engines run out of water.