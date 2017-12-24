Unity is at the heart of Christmas, and being Kenyan – Uhuru

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to embrace unity during this Christmas Season following the election that ended two months ago.

In his 2017 Christmas message to Kenyans, President Kenyatta says in a year of political competition, differences should not mean division adding that the country can do far more together than apart.

“We read that wise man came from different nations to celebrate the birth of the child, and we are taught that strangers sheltered the child and his mother. We ought to take that lesson to heart. In this year of political competition, we hold fast to the truth that difference need not mean division,” he said.

The president says unity is at the heart of Christmas, as it is at the heart of being Kenyan.

He urged Kenyans to forgive and not to hold on to grudges of the past but to look forward to the renewal that God promises in the birth of Jesus Christ that is to be celebrated by Christians on Monday.

“But renewal will not happen unless we resolve to build up our brothers and sisters. So instead of recrimination, let us join hands in common work: let us feed the hungry; let us house the homeless; let us give work to those who have none; and let us bring medicine to those who are ill,” he stated.

He also cautioned drivers to be responsible during the festive season following a huge number of road accidents that have occurred in the recent past.

“I ask you again, especially drivers, to take care of yourselves, and your fellow countrymen and women, in all your journeys this festive season,” he stressed.