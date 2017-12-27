Temporary reprieve for Jubilee MPs discharged from House committees

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter and three other MPs removed from committees for defying the Jubilee party position have moved to court.

Keter, Silas Tiren, James Ga-kuya and Kan-gogo Bowen have sued Majority Leader Aden Duale, Chief Whip Benjamin Washi-ali and the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

They have described the action taken, as punitive and want the decision quashed for among other reasons, contravening their right to freedom of thought.

The MPs were removed from the Labour and Social Welfare committee, Environment and National Resources committee, Agricultural and Livestock committee and Parliamentary Broadcasting committee for voicing opposition to the party nominees, to the positions of chair and vice chair.