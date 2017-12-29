Tanzanian fishermen arrested in Malindi

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 29 – Police have arrested 16 Tanzanian fishermen engaging in illegal fishing within Kenya’s territorial waters in Malindi.

Malindi police boss Matawa Muchangi says the fishermen who were arrested within Ngomeni were without work permits.

Muchangi says the 16 are being held at Malindi police station waiting to be charged in court on Monday.

Recently, Malindi fishermen have protested the increased number of fishermen from Pemba, Tanzania, in the area.

They accuse the Tanzanians of taking over the industry through their large vessels, despite lacking work permits.

Police say they also recovered leaflets within Mayungu area warning the Tanzanians to leave or face dire consequences.