Most Spam calls originate from Nigeria and India—Truecaller report

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Neighbouring Tanzania and Somalia have been listed as countries whose mobile telephone subscribers used Short Message Services (SMSs) the most and made many calls respectively per user in 2017.

Kenya is not listed on the summarized report.

According to caller identity application – Truecaller – users is Chile sent the fewest SMSs while those in Argentina made the least calls.

Among 40 million spammers identified, the biggest chunk originated from Nigeria and India at 38 and 31 million respectively, according to report by the application shows.

The recently introduced messaging component of the application was used to send 639 million texts with the total number of calls made on the True caller dialer exceeding 10 billion.

Most calls made during the year were tagged to taxi services, doctors, real estate brokers, telecommunication companies and banks according to the caller identity application.

10 million spam calls and three million short messages originating from spammers were successfully blocked during the year under review.

The 2017 report indicates 33 million unknown calls were positively identified.