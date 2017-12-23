Seven killed in accident involving hearse and a truck at Sultan Hamud

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Seven people have perished on Saturday morning in a fatal accident involving a hearse and a truck at Sultan Hamud on the Nairobi – Mombasa highway.

Makueni County Commander Mohammed Malim says the bodies have been taken to Machakos Level 5 hospital mortuary.

The hearse was headed to Mombasa from Makindu before colliding head-on with the Lorry which was headed to Nairobi.

“The lorry was on the wrong side, trying to overtake the hearse,” he said.

He has added that those injured are in critical condition and two have been transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

He cautioned drivers over this Christmas season asking them to observe traffic rules.

The accident comes even as the government put in place tough measures to curb road accidents during the festive season as statistics revealed that 180 deaths have occurred since December 1.

Some of the measures include mapping out risky areas like the Northern Corridor, Nairobi-Thika-Sagana highway, Mai Mahiu-Narok-Kisii and the Kericho-Kisumu and Kisii-Ahero highways where the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have been directed to enhance surveillance and enforcement of traffic rules.

The police and NTSA are also targeting Public Service Vehicles operating illegally at night and their owners and drivers prosecuted.