Raila welcomes Kalonzo, his wife back home

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – National Super Alliance Leader Raila Odinga has welcomed his co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka back to the country after 10-week stay in Germany where he was nursing his ailing wife.

Odinga who visited his co-principal and his wife Pauline on Wednesday at their Karen Residence said he was encouraged at the ‘tremendous recovery she had made.’

“I was deeply encouraged by the tremendous recovery Pauline has made and the fortitude with which they have gone through this trying moment.”

“The NASA fraternity is encouraged by the return and commitment of our able deputy. Our prayers for full recovery continue to be with the family over this festive season. We continue trusting that God will shower blessings as we wish the family a happy season and a prosperous new year 2018,” said the former Prime Minister in a statement.

Pauline has been sick since 2015.