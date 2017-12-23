Primary school teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing 3yr old boy

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya Dec 23 – A primary school teacher was arrested for allegedly sodomizing a three-year-old boy in Kangundo, Machakos county.

According to Kangundo OCS Morrice Okur, the teacher from Kilindiloni primary was found in the act by the boy’s mother.

“The mother later went to report to the teacher’s parents about the incident who instead of inquiring ganged against her and beat her ruthlessly, leaving her with injuries,” said Okur.

Already reports from Kakuyuni Hospital have tested positive for sodomy, according to Okur.

The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) teacher was Saturday arrested by police from Kakuyuni police post and transferred to Kangundo police station where he is detained.

Investigations are underway before the teacher is arraigned in court.

Meanwhile, the boy has been treated and recorded a statement with the police.