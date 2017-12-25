Police constable commits suicide in Chuka, leaving a sombre note to wife

Shares

, CHUKA, Tharaka Nithi, Dec 25 – A police constable has committed suicide in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, leaving instructions to his wife on how to pursue insurance claims.

In a suicide note, Constable Denis Mwiti directs his wife to collect funeral expenses from the Police Sacco and insurance to cater for other expenses.

“You will be guided by Polly to go to Police Sacco collect 70,000 for funeral expenses then proceed to insurance collect 150,000 for funeral expenses as you wait for other benefits (for) all for my children,” wrote Mwiti.

The Wajir-based police officer further instructed his wife to start a business to take care of the children as she waits for other benefits.

“Nobody should chase you from that home but start a business for you to survive I loved you but God loved me the most till we meet.”

There has been a rising number of suicide cases in the police force with a majority of deaths linked to marital problems and financial difficulties.

In some cases, police officers have shot their spouses before turning the barrel to themselves.