Officer who went berserk, killing OCS found hiding in thicket

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Police have arrested an officer who shot dead his commanding officer and injured two of his colleagues in Makueni on Wednesday evening.

Confirming the arrest, Makueni OCPD Bosita Omokolongo said the suspect was arrested at Kwa Kaanzi forest by administration police officers who however, never recovered the assault weapon used by the suspect to commit the heinous act.

The constable who was on the run after murdering his boss is reported to have been unhappy with his new deployment to the station consequently threatening to kill someone.

A threat he made good on when he opened fire on the Deputy OCS Dennis Wanjala killing him on the spot.

Baraza is said to have boarded a Makindu-bound matatu with the intention of escaping but upon realising there was a police roadblock ahead he alighted and took a different route and took a bodaboda and was later arrested with the help of the public.

The two officers injured in the incident are receiving treatment at the Makueni referral hospital and another at the Moi Forces Referral Hospital with a leg wound.