ODM legislators demand Matiangi exit over KCSE results

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – Three Opposition Members of Parliament have asked Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to vacate office in the next seven days failure to which the lawmakers have threatened to table an impeachment motion in Parliament, an outcome they say they are confident will materialise if Matiangi does not bow to their demand.

Led by Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi, the lawmakers want Matiangi to resign over what they have termed as radical measures instituted by the CS; consequently leading to mass failure in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

Amisi says Matiangi has proved unrealistic in his handling of matters education saying it’s high time that the Cabinet Secretary resign before the country is treated to societal issues that would emanate from a large number failing to meet the university cut-off.

On his part, Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamita says there plan has already received backing from a section of their colleagues in the Jubilee Camp and he’s asked Matiangi to “tone down” or prepare to be rendered jobless.