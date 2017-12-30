Nyandarua residents opposed to Sh800mn cemetery for the rich

Shares

,

NYANDARUA, Kenya Dec 30 – Nyandarua residents on Saturday held demonstrations to protest the planned establishment of a cemetery for the rich, at the cost of Sh800 million.

The more than 500 demonstrators blocked the main Nairobi-Naivasha highway at Soko Mjinga near the Fly Over, where they demanded to be addressed by the governor and other state officials over the matter.

“Why do they want to bring a cemetery here,” one local Joseph Kamau posed, waving a placard, “We don’t want cemeteries here.”

Other said the money set aside for the cemetery is too high.

“We have many projects that should be undertaken with that money but not a cemetery,” another local Grace Njeri who sells potatoes at the Soko Mjinga market said.

The protests paralysed transport on the busy highway, at a time most people are returning back to the capital Nairobi from upcountry where they had gone for Christmas festivities.

Passengers travelling home for New Year festivities were also affected, with some motorists seeking alternative routes to connect back to the highway.

The protests caused a traffic snarl up stretching more than ten kilometers on both sides, before police intervened and cleared the road.