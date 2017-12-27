Jubilee ‘rebels’ train guns on Duale, Washiali for relinquishing House autonomy

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 27 – National Assembly Majority leaders Aden Duale and Benjamin Washiali are facing a possible revolt after a section of Jubilee Party MPs submit a motion in the House to strip them of their respective positions as Majority Leader and Majority Whip.

The MPs led by Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter alleged high-handedness and harassment of the elected representatives as among the grounds for seeking their replacement

“The President just lobbied to have the chairs, but this is just political gimmicks by Honourable Duale and Washiali, and immediately after we have been given the orders we will begin pursing them We want to impeach them, we want to change the leadership so that we have leaders who respect the democratic will of Kenyans, leaders who respect the democratic space and opinions of other MPs in Parliament; the era of dictating to people on who should lead them is gone,” Keter stated.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya added that the House leadership should be seen to cartel MPs right to represent their electorate in the House Committees and during debates.

“I am a member of parliament elected by the people of Embakasi North; someone cannot dictate to me how I should vote; that is tantamount to denying the people of Embakasi North their right to be heard on key issues, and it will not accept to be party to that,” he told reporters at Nairobi Milimani Law Courts.

Washiali last week recalled Keter and Tiren after they were elected chairpersons of the Labour and Social Welfare and the Agriculture House Committees, respectively against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred nominees Ali Wario of Bura and Mandera East’s Adan Ali.